Activist to start campaign against heavy school bags

Activist Swati Patil, who has an on-going litigation in the Bombay high court (HC) over the issue of heavy school bags, will start a social media campaign along with awareness sessions after Diwali.

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2018 11:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
City-based activist will start an awareness campaign against heavy school bags among schools and parents(HT File Photo)

With the state education department far from implementing its regulations to reduce the weight of school bags, a city-based activist will start an awareness campaign about the issue among schools and parents.

Activist Swati Patil, who has an on-going litigation in the Bombay high court (HC) over the issue of heavy school bags, will start a social media campaign along with awareness sessions after Diwali. The state’s policy mandates that school bags should not be more than 10% of a child’s body weight.

At a hearing of the PIL on October 24, the education department had sought more time to prepare a report after surveying schools in the state this year.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 11:59 IST

