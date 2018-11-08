Activist to start campaign against heavy school bags

With the state education department far from implementing its regulations to reduce the weight of school bags, a city-based activist will start an awareness campaign about the issue among schools and parents.

Activist Swati Patil, who has an on-going litigation in the Bombay high court (HC) over the issue of heavy school bags, will start a social media campaign along with awareness sessions after Diwali. The state’s policy mandates that school bags should not be more than 10% of a child’s body weight.

At a hearing of the PIL on October 24, the education department had sought more time to prepare a report after surveying schools in the state this year.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 11:59 IST