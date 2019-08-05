Mumbai Activists vow to oppose RTI amendment, seek support

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:37 IST

Right to Information (RTI) activists of Mumbai as well as citizens have resolved to form a movement and fight the recent amendment in the RTI Act at all levels. In meeting conducted on Sunday, attended by citizens, a resolution was passed to garner support of the citizens to oppose the RTI amendment.

Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi questioned the very need for the amendment. “There was no need for any amendment at all and the central government was not giving any justification for the same,” said Gandhi.

RTI activist Anil Galgali said the battle would be fought both on streets and the court. “They want to suppress the flow of information. They have now taken on the appointment and functioning of information commissioners so that the position can be controlled,” said Galgali.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 01:31 IST