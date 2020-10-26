Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s RPI; appointed vice president of women wing

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:10 IST

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union minister Ramdas Athavale-led Republican Party of India (A). Athawale appointed her vice president of women’s wing of his party.

Ghosh was recently in news after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Athawale has been supporting Ghosh and had even taken her to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari demanding justice for her. He has been demanding the arrest of Kashyap.

Speaking at Ghosh’s induction event, Athawale said that RPI will get a good representative in the form of Ghosh. “The RPI always stands with the victims of injustice. I have been getting calls from West Bengal demanding justice for Ghosh.” “I asked Payal whether she is willing to join RPI, she expressed her readiness for the same,” said Athawale.

Ghosh thanked Athawale for her induction. “I will use my post to give justice to all women who face atrocities,” said Ghosh.