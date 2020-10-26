e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s RPI; appointed vice president of women wing

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s RPI; appointed vice president of women wing

Ghosh was recently in news after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

mumbai Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:10 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actress Payal Ghosh addresses media in New Delhi earlier in October.
Actress Payal Ghosh addresses media in New Delhi earlier in October.(File photo)
         

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union minister Ramdas Athavale-led Republican Party of India (A). Athawale appointed her vice president of women’s wing of his party.

Ghosh was recently in news after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Athawale has been supporting Ghosh and had even taken her to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari demanding justice for her. He has been demanding the arrest of Kashyap.

Speaking at Ghosh’s induction event, Athawale said that RPI will get a good representative in the form of Ghosh. “The RPI always stands with the victims of injustice. I have been getting calls from West Bengal demanding justice for Ghosh.” “I asked Payal whether she is willing to join RPI, she expressed her readiness for the same,” said Athawale.

Ghosh thanked Athawale for her induction. “I will use my post to give justice to all women who face atrocities,” said Ghosh.

tags
top news
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
Sensex plunges 540 points; Reliance Industries tanks 4 per cent
Sensex plunges 540 points; Reliance Industries tanks 4 per cent
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
‘Kohli-ABD stand was in coma’: Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK
‘Kohli-ABD stand was in coma’: Sehwag on RCB’s loss to CSK
Amazon, Reliance in ‘face-off’ over assets of Future Retail Limited
Amazon, Reliance in ‘face-off’ over assets of Future Retail Limited
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateIPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In