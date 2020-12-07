e-paper
Actor Ravi Patwardhan dies of heart attack

Actor Ravi Patwardhan dies of heart attack

Known for his roles as public prosecutor, judge or village patil in 80s and 90s movies such as Tezaab, Pratighat and Ankush among others, Patwardhan became a household name in Maharashtra for his role of village patil in Amchi Mati Amchi Manasa, a series on farmers in the state

mumbai Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 00:50 IST
Sajana Nambiar
The actor is survived by wife, 2 sons, daughter.(Praful Gangurde/HT)
         

Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan, 84, died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack.

As he felt uneasy at his home in Panchpakhadi late on Saturday night, his family members took him to a hospital where he died. Patwardhan, who was recently acting in a Marathi serial, had taken a break from work in the pandemic and due to his health. His close friends claim that he was willing to start working again. Patwardhan is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to him in his tweet saying, “We have lost an actor who made every character memorable with his ‘towering’ personality. He set an example before the others by working actively in the field of cinema and television even at this age. He gave us some of the memorable roles. His death is a great loss for the theatre and film industry.”

Known for his roles as public prosecutor, judge or village patil in 80s and 90s movies such as Tezaab, Pratighat and Ankush among others, Patwardhan became a household name in Maharashtra for his role of village patil in Amchi Mati Amchi Manasa, a series on farmers in the state, aired on Doordarshan in the 90s.

