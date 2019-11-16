Actors’ Twitter trend kicks up controversy

mumbai

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:13 IST

A Twitter trend started by Marathi film actors on Friday, raising a question on re-election in the state led to controversy.

The Congress objected to the hashtag ‘AgainElections?’ used by Marathi film actors Ankush Choudhary, Siddharth Jadhav and SaiTamhankar.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, meanwhile, blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s information technology (IT) cell for trending the

tweets.

“The BJP is using these actors for their propaganda,” alleged Sawant. “The police IT cell needs to investigate this matter.”

He said it was unfortunate that these actors were tweeting such matters when the state was going through a very tough phase.

“These are insensitive tweets aimed to misguide the people,” said Sawant.

The BJP has denied any link to the issue. “We have no connection with these tweets,” said BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan.

Sai Tamhankar and Siddharth Jadhav later tweeted that their post was not to promote any political alliance. They said they do not wish to offend anyone or misguide and the tweets were part of the promotion for their forthcoming film, Dhurla.