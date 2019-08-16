Ads on cabs, autos: State may bring in uniform rules

mumbai

The state is likely to formulate uniform rules for displaying advertisements on public transport vehicles, such as autorickshaws, taxis and tourist cabs, within the next few months.

Currently, several cabs, autos and other public transport vehicles sport advertisements on their doors, rear windscreens, carriers, and rooftops, as per the decision of the regional transport authorities. Advertisement spots on vehicles are a source of additional income for drivers.

The state transport authority (STA), chaired by transport secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, has decided to take suggestions from Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), an autonomous body affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, on the sizes of advertisement spots, maximum permissible sizes, and brightness of the spots on vehicles. “After receiving ARAI’s feedback, the final policy decision will be tabled in the STA meeting for approval,” reads the STA decision.

A senior officer from the transport department said a few private companies have sought permission from them to display advertisements on cabs and autorickshaws. Before permitting them, the STA wants to adopt a common policy for the same.

Currently, drivers of public transport vehicles require permission from the concerned regional transport office (RTO) and the civic body before displaying advertisements.

Last year, the STA had allowed cabbies to display advertisements on infotainment systems fitted inside taxis. According to a taxi union leader, cabbies were able to earn around ₹1,000- ₹1,500 from advertisements on their vehicles. The amount varies depending upon the type of vehicle.

Veteran taxi union leader, AL Quadros, welcomed the decision and said the government has been permitting advertisements on taxis since 1972. “The civic body charges hefty fees for displaying advertisements on vehicles. It should be also lowered,” he said.

