Mumbai News / AEC arrests Pujari's aide in extortion case

AEC arrests Pujari’s aide in extortion case

mumbai Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:49 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested a real estate broker on Sunday for threatening a private developer and demanding ₹1 crore at the behest of gangster Prasad Pujari. Pujari had threatened six to seven developers involved in redevelopment projects in Tagore Nagar area, said a source.

According to the police, the accused, 56-year-old Sunil Aangne, a building contractor from Vikhroli, had forwarded the complainant builder’s contact information to Pujari.

A crime branch officer said, Pujari, via Aangne, threatened the builder and demanded ₹1 crore. When the builder did not pay, Pujari started harassing him and sent his henchmen to threaten him. Following this, the builder approached the police. After a preliminary inquiry by AEC, a case was registered in Vikhroli police station on Saturday and Aangne was arrested, said an officer from AEC.

Aangne was produced in the court on Sunday and was remanded in police custody till February 7.

The crime branch, in the past one month, arrested seven to eight of Pujari’s associates from Mumbai, Thane and Delhi in connection with the firing on Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav in Tagore Nagar area on December 19.

