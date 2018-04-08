After BBD Chawls, Mhada to revamp 66 colonies in Mumbai

After the biggest urban renewal project launched through the redevelopment of the BDD (Bombay Development Department) chawls last year, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Developmental Authority (MHADA) has drawn up an ambitious plan to redevelop 66 colonies coming under Prime Minister’s Grant Programme (PMGP).

Of the 66 such colonies, which are spread across 10.84 acres in the city, located in places like Umerkhadi, Kamathipura, Currey Road and Lower Parel, 46 would be done through the cluster redevelopment scheme by allocating incentive floor space index.

This effectively means that PMGP residents who stay in 160-180 square feet area will now shift to bigger homes of more than 350 square feet. MHADA has already sent this proposal to the state government, which is yet to give a green signal to the scheme.

According to Sumant Bhange, chief officer, MHADA (Repair Board), this would mean the holistic revamp of the colonies. “The existing residents will move to bigger houses with modern amenities in place,” he said.

Since MHADA owns these colonies, it does not need to take the consent of the existing residents for redeveloping them. This step would also ensure a handsome stock of affordable houses for MHADA. Some of the extra houses built would also be used as transit camps.

PMGP colonies were constructed in the 80’s using the Rs100-crore grant given by the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. However, over the years, the conditions of these buildings deteriorated and the residents are living in fear in such dangerous structures.

Local residents are relieved that MHADA is finally taking this step. “It is difficult to live with bigger families in such small rooms. In addition, there are constant leakages and the situation has gone beyond repairs,” said Arjun Waghmare who lives in a colony at Umerkhadi. However, he says that MHADA should give them 500 square feet like that offered to the BDD residents.

Last year, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated one of India’s biggest urban renewal schemes, the BDD revamp spread across 92.86 acres and costing 16,000 crore. MHADA is the nodal agency handing the project.