e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / After daughters, filmmaker tests positive for Covid-19

After daughters, filmmaker tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:38 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
Hindustantimes
         

Film producer Karim Morani on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, days after his daughters, Zoa and Shaza, were found positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, where Shaza was admitted after her reports came out. Morani is a producer of several of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s films namely RA.One, Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Dilwale.

Shaza reportedly returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, while Zoa returned from Rajasthan around mid-March. “We were anticipating this [Morani’s reports coming positive] as they were living in the same house. The great thing is his wife and the staff members have tested negative. That is some relief,” Karim’s brother, Mohomed Morani told Hindustan Times, adding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sanitised the entire premises and home after Shaza and Zoa tested positive.

Mohomed said Zoa, who was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri, and Shaza will undergo tests on Wednesday. “They have to test negative twice to be sent home, so let’s hope for the best,” he says. Zoa took to Twitter to confirm the report on Wednesday evening: “Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few... it feels like a flu with an uneasiness in the chest…”

Despite repeated attempts, civic officials were not available for a comment.

top news
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news