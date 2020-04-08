After daughters, filmmaker tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:38 IST

Film producer Karim Morani on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, days after his daughters, Zoa and Shaza, were found positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, where Shaza was admitted after her reports came out. Morani is a producer of several of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s films namely RA.One, Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Dilwale.

Shaza reportedly returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, while Zoa returned from Rajasthan around mid-March. “We were anticipating this [Morani’s reports coming positive] as they were living in the same house. The great thing is his wife and the staff members have tested negative. That is some relief,” Karim’s brother, Mohomed Morani told Hindustan Times, adding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sanitised the entire premises and home after Shaza and Zoa tested positive.

Mohomed said Zoa, who was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri, and Shaza will undergo tests on Wednesday. “They have to test negative twice to be sent home, so let’s hope for the best,” he says. Zoa took to Twitter to confirm the report on Wednesday evening: “Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few... it feels like a flu with an uneasiness in the chest…”

Despite repeated attempts, civic officials were not available for a comment.