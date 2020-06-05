After heatwave, Nisarga to give rain relief to Vidarbha

mumbai

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:14 IST

Areas of eastern Maharashtra that were reeling under severe heatwave last month, received rain on Thursday in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, bringing the mercury down.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature at Akola was 12.2 degrees below normal at 27 degrees Celsius while that of Nagpur was 29.9 degrees Celsius (11.7 degrees below normal). The weather bureau said maximum temperatures are very likely to be below normal (by 1.6 to 3 degree Celsius) in Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra for the next two days.

Cyclone Nisarga, which weakened into a deep depression late Wednesday night and further diminished into a depression on early Thursday morning, has been moving at a speed of 23 kilometres per hour (kmph). When it made landfall over Raigad district, the maximum speed was 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather system has currently moved to western Vidarbha, about 110 km west-southwest of Akola, 320 Km west-southwest of Nagpur and 100 km northeast of Aurangabad.

“After rain over parts of north Maharashtra including Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik, districts like Akola, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Bhandara, which were recording over 46 degrees Celsius last month will receive moderate showers over the next 48 hours,” said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Less than 10 days ago, the weather bureau issued a ‘red alert’ for heatwave conditions for the entire Vidarbha sub-division with a specific ‘severe heatwave’ warning for Akola, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Gondia districts.

With the relief in the form of rain owing to the ‘remnant effect’ of Cyclone Nisarga, maximum temperatures across 11 districts of Vidarbha region ranged between 27 degrees Celsius at Amravati (12 degrees below normal) to 34.8 degrees Celsius (6.6 degrees below normal) at Chandrapur.

To give a comparison of the drop in day temperatures, Akola on May 26 recorded its highest day temperature of the season at 47.4 degrees Celsius and Nagpur recorded 47 degrees Celsius.

The maximum rain in the state over the past 24 hours was recorded at Mahabaleshwar at 187mm, followed by Nashik at 144.2mm. Alibag and Ratnagiri recorded 94.1mm and 52.6mm rain respectively. Mumbai recorded moderate showers of 24.8mm and also recorded passing showers on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, after being battered by the wrath of Cyclone Nisarga, Raigad district witnessed sporadic overnight showers between Wednesday night and Thursday morning while southern talukas, which were the most-affected areas, had partly cloudy conditions.

On Thursday, residents who were evacuated returned home and were seen making amendments to damaged portions of their houses or removing tree branches from roads, and even their homes. “The district will take a few days to crawl back to normalcy. Efforts are underway,” said Nidhi Choudhari, Raigad district collector.