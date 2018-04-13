After man’s death, commuters ask to survey accident spots, build trauma centers

The death of a 30-year-old Dombivli resident after falling off a crowded local train has highlighted the problems faced by commuters and the risk they take every day to reach their destination.

On Wednesday, Rajnish Singh, who was hanging from a footboard of a CSMT-bound train, hit his head on a pole and fell between Kopar and Diva railway stations.

The Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) said the spot near Bhopar Nala has claimed three lives since 2015.

“There is a need to have a trauma centre near the accident-prone spots as victims can get medical aid immediately. This will save many lives. The trauma centre at the Dombivli station is far away from this spot,” said Jyoti Varude, 32, an activist working with the Dombivli railway police to ensure safety of commuters.

The Dombivli GRP officials said that the only way to reach accident-prone spots was by walking on the tracks or by making an emergency halt of local train at the spot.

“If the accident spot is far away, we coordinate with the station master and make provision to halt a local train at the spot,” said GC Hiremath, senior police inspector of Dombivli GRP. Activists claim that this consumes time as it depends on the availability of a local train on the stretch.

Activists have also demanded better train service from Dombivli station and a detailed survey on the black spots.

“The old locals have less space to stand and commuters are forced to stand on the footboard,” said Varude,

“The railways should conduct a detailed survey of black spots with proper study and open trauma centres at the spots,” said Anup Inamdar, 30, a citizen working with the authorities on commuting problems.

After Wednesday’s accident, the Kalyan- Kasara– Karjat passengers’ association wrote to the railways demanding solutions.

Shyam Ubale, general secretary of the association, said there are at least five accident-prone spots between Thane and Badlapur which need urgent attention.

“There are lots of projects on Thane-Karjat route. But, the work is slow due to lack of proper coordination between the railways and civic authorities,” said Ubale.

For long, commuters have been demanding shuttle services between Kasara and Thane as this will stop overcrowding.

After the recent incident, Vishwanath Biwalkar, founder of Eagle Brigade, tweeted to railway minister, Piyush Goyal, highlighting the problems.

“It’s difficult for us to board the locals during peak hours, especially during morning hours. I fail to board trains and skip two to three trains,” said Divya Acharya, 26, a regular commuter from Dombivli to Dadar.

Vishwanath Biwalkar, founder of Eagle Brigade and activist from Dombivli, said, “Increasing the frequency of trains will be helpful in curbing such incidents. The new models of locals will benefit those travelling during peak hours as they can accommodate more commuters. However, it’s really high time the railway administration initiated measures to stop overcrowdding in trains,” said Biwalkar.