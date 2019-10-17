After MNS plaint, ECI seeks clarification from BMC over ‘meet’

mumbai

Taking note of a complaint filed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Election Commission of India appointed returning officer has sought clarification from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its plan for a meeting over parking problems faced by residents of Dadar.

On October 11, the MNS filed a complaint stating that the assistant commissioner of the BMC’s G North Ward had planned a meeting on October 12 to solve parking woes of Dadar residents. Their problem is the ₹10,000 fine amount levied on residents of Gokhale Road in Dadar for parking their cars outside their buildings, even though it is within the 500-m radius of a public parking lot.

Yashwant Killedar, MNS leader from Dadar, said, “We had highlighted the issue much before the code of conduct was in force. The problem should have been addressed then. Why take it up during the election period? It may benefit a particular candidate.” Kiran Dighavkar from BMC’s G North Ward was asked to clarify on the complaint. Dighavkar, who is the assistant returning officer, said, “Residents from my ward had demanded a meeting, but it was cancelled after I took opinion from the district collector who is also in charge of the elections.”

