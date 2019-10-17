e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

After MNS plaint, ECI seeks clarification from BMC over ‘meet’

mumbai Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:24 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Taking note of a complaint filed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Election Commission of India appointed returning officer has sought clarification from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its plan for a meeting over parking problems faced by residents of Dadar.

On October 11, the MNS filed a complaint stating that the assistant commissioner of the BMC’s G North Ward had planned a meeting on October 12 to solve parking woes of Dadar residents. Their problem is the ₹10,000 fine amount levied on residents of Gokhale Road in Dadar for parking their cars outside their buildings, even though it is within the 500-m radius of a public parking lot.

Yashwant Killedar, MNS leader from Dadar, said, “We had highlighted the issue much before the code of conduct was in force. The problem should have been addressed then. Why take it up during the election period? It may benefit a particular candidate.” Kiran Dighavkar from BMC’s G North Ward was asked to clarify on the complaint. Dighavkar, who is the assistant returning officer, said, “Residents from my ward had demanded a meeting, but it was cancelled after I took opinion from the district collector who is also in charge of the elections.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:24 IST

top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News