After Ola, Uber drivers end 4-day strike in Mumbai

The drivers’ of app-based cab aggregator Uber ended their four-day long strike on Thursday evening.

The transport wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS) announced to call off the strike that started on Sunday night after an hour-long meeting between MNVS leaders and Uber executives at Chirag Nagar police station.

“We have decided to call off the strike of Uber drivers too as the company management has agreed to our demands,” said Sanjay Naik, leader of MNVS.

One of the demands of the drivers’ was – assured income of Rs1.25 lakh per month.

In absence of app-based cabs, commuters were forced to take alternate modes of transport.

The MNVS release said Uber has assured review of the average monthly income of the drivers and ensured maximum income to them. It also ensured to provide business agreement with the drivers in the Marathi language, besides putting stickers on cabs in Marathi only. It agreed to give a business development plan for the drivers working for other app-based companies.

“We met with a delegation of drivers and will continue to engage with them on a one-on-one basis. We have heard their concerns and taken note of the feedback. We remain committed to serving the city, ensuring that drivers can continue to access stable earning opportunities while giving commutes a convenient option to get around Maharashtra,” said an Uber spokesperson.

Ola drivers had withdrawn their strike on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the situation was much better as compared to the past three days. The app-based cab commuters had faced maximum trouble a day before, when most cabs had gone off-road since noon. The commuters said that significant number of cabs were available on Uber’s platform for booking, though the arrival time was a little longer than usual.

There are an estimated 50,000 app-based cabs operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The union says the figure is 1.10 lakh. Of these, Ola and Uber collectively own approximately 10,000 vehicles. Scores of Mumbaiites prefer to travel by Ola and Uber on longer distance when there is lesser surge pricing, in which fare zooms up with growing demand.