e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

After plaints over infra, BMC proposes guidelines for design

mumbai Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:28 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The School Infrastructural Cell (SIC) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been criticised for allowing poor infrastructure and design in the city’s municipal schools. On Tuesday, members of the municipal education committee proposed standard guidelines for the functioning of the SIC.

Many members complained about the poor working of the SIC which maintains municipal school buildings. “There is no logic to the way in which the SIC is functioning. Recently, at the Woolen Mill Municipal School in Matunga where I visited, paver blocks were being laid on the school playground. Once completed, this would be a disaster as children would get hurt if they fall on this,” said Sainath Durge, committee member.

Responding to this, the deputy chief engineer for SIC Atul Kulkarni said, “ We will get the paver blocks removed if the members feel it is inappropriate. Some schools already have them from the beginning but we will remove them if needed.”

Sheetal Mhatre, another member said that in many schools across the city, repairs remain pending for a long time keeping students in a lurch. “At the Kandarpada municipal school in Dahisar, tin sheets fixed on the roof were damaged and had to be replaced. It took six months for SIC to fix the issue. Until then, students were forced to sit in the sun,” she added. Members said that the SIC should thus list out some standard procedures which will be followed for all schools across the city.

“All classrooms across civic schools need to look the same as they should be set as per common guidelines. Why does it take so long to do some basic things like painting school buildings before every academic year begins?” asked a member.

“The SIC does a very shoddy job. A school had once asked for a small hall where they could hold events. When they were given a room which had more than 20 pillars obstructing the view of the stage,” added another member.

top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News