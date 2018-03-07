After Sinhgad institutes, seven colleges in Karjat face probe

Weeks after 22 colleges run by Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) were barred from admitting students after it was found that they did not pay their staff for 15 months, seven colleges in Karjat are facing a probe for outstanding salaries of 5,000 teaching and 3,000 non-teaching staff.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the apex body regulating technical education, issued a show cause notice on Tuesday to Saraswati Education Society (SES), which runs these institutes, to explain the non-payment of dues to over 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff for around 18 months. Meanwhile, around 500 SES teachers and staffers have begun a strike, refusing to take classes and perform their duties.

An AICTE official said that the salary delays are a result of the state's failure to reimburse the colleges for providing freeships and scholarships to the students from socially and economically backward categories.