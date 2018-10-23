After South Mumbai, Andheri, Juhu and Vile Parle face water shortage

After residents of South Mumbai protested over inadequate water supply last week, citizens from Juhu, Andheri (West) and Vile Parle protested at the local ward office on Tuesday, complaining about inadequate and low pressure water supply in their area.

However, officials from the hydraulic department assured that the water supply will be restored by October 28.

Though Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) maintained that there was no water cut in the city, it said that the entire city was facing the problem due to technical issues following the pipeline up gradation work on September 25-26. It had announced a two-day water cut in the western suburb then.

However, the corporators said that even after the up gradation work, there has been problem of inadequate water supply in the western suburb, especially Andheri and Jogeshwari.

“The problem of inadequate water supply has been going on for a month now. But for last two days, there was absolutely no supply in Andheri (West) area,” said Ameet Satam, member of the legislative assembly (MLA), Andheri (West) constituency.

The city requires 4,200 lakh million litres of water daily while there is a supply of only 3,600 million litres every day.

