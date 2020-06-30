After state dept’s rap, housing societies allow house helps, drivers

mumbai

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:45 IST

Many housing societies have now decided to allow the entry of house helps and drivers from July 1, following the state cooperation department’s circular to the registrars to take action against those societies who disallow them.

The housing societies, which were resisting the entry initially, said they have taken this decision under duress. “We were stern about not allowing house helps to protect our residents. However, the government’s order and ruckus created by a section of residents, forced us to relent,” said Karan Jotwani, of __Serenity Complex at Oshiwara. He said most house helps reside in the Anand Nagar slums where many Covid cases have been reported.

Dhaval Shah, chairman of Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Residents Association, said, “Majority of residents do not want maids. The entire society will be at risk because of a few people.”

The cooperation department issued a circular last week asking the registrars to inform the housing society office bearers that they cannot deny access to the maids and drivers in their premises, as it was contrary to the directives being given by the state government.

Anil Kawade, commissioner, cooperation and registrar department, said the circular has been sent to housing societies. “We have told them not to bar the entry. If we get any complaint, we will take action against the errant parties,” said Kawade.

Majority of housing societies barred entry to the maids and drivers during the lockdown. Despite the ease, they were unwilling to allow them thus causing a rift among the members.

Noted housing activist Advocate Vinod Sampat said that it was the double standards on the part of the housing societies. “The housing societies cannot stop the residents from going out to work. However, they deny entry to the maids and drivers. Even the residents can be carriers of the virus. People need to take precautions, but denying entry to any section is wrong,” said Sampat.