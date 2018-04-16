Ahmednagar blast: Mumbai laboratory confirm use of ammonium nitrate in crude bomb

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina has submitted the report in the Ahmednagar blast case to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The chemical analysis report suggested that the ‘white powder’ found from the site of the blast was ammonium nitrate. Two people were injured in the Ahmednagar blast which had occurred on March 20.

Senior FSL officials confirmed that the report was submitted to the ATS five days ago, and it contained information about ammonium nitrate found during analysis.

As per a source from ATS, an unidentified person had dropped a parcel at Maruti Courier Company in Maliwada, Ahmednagar. The staff at the company opened the parcel on hearing a beeping sound. It contained a transistor radio-like device which went off after it was plugged in for charging. The device contained a crude bomb. One of the explosives in the crude bomb was ammonium nitrate.

ATS believes that a terror group is behind the blast and that the crude bomb was targeted at Pune- based social worker Sanjay Nahar, who runs an organisation called Sarhad, which works for the welfare of communities from conflict- affected border areas of the country.

“We believe that the terror group used the explosive on trial basis and thus used it in a small quantity. They could have planned a bigger blast depending on the explosiveness of this crude bomb. It seems that the terror group is well-trained to make improvised explosive device (IED),” said a source from ATS.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the terror group procured ammonium nitrate from locals, as it is easily available in market. ATS have been questioning several suspects to receive a breakthrough in the case, said the source.

“CCTV installed at the courier agency has only captured the back portion of the person who dropped the parcel and so far, it has not given us any major lead to identify the person. There was no stamp on the parcel, due to which we can’t track the sender from any post office. There are no other CCTVs in the vicinity where the courier company is located,” the source said.

The case was transferred to the Nashik unit of the ATS when the police suspected a terror angle behind the blast. The local police are giving logistic support to ATS in the investigation. More than 15 people were questioned from Ahmednagar area but were released soon after the police did not find anyone suspicious.