e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Ahmednagar resident arrested for issuing rape threat to Marathi actor Deepali Bhosale Sayed

Ahmednagar resident arrested for issuing rape threat to Marathi actor Deepali Bhosale Sayed

mumbai Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:59 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Oshiwara police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man from Ahmednagar for allegedly issuing rape and death threats to Marathi movie actor Deepali Bhosale Sayed, 40, who had also contested the Assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket. The arrested accused, Sandeep Machchindra Wagh, had been harassing her since a year, said Oshiwara police officers.

Sayed said, “In August 2019, I had gone to Ahmednagar for a protest regarding water issues. Wagh took my number from someone and started calling and texting me without any reason. I was fed up and had blocked him.”

“Recently on October 4, he called me again. I didn’t realise it was him and answered the call. He told me that he was calling from Pathardi, Ahmednagar and wanted to invite me for a birthday party. I told him that I charge ₹1 lakh for attending any party. He then started abusing me, following which I warned him that I would file a police complaint. He replied that he would rape me and even kill me if I dared to visit Ahmednagar,” said Sayed.

“I immediately disconnected the call and contacted my brother in Ahmednagar and told him everything. I shared the number with him to see who the person was and why he was threatening and abusing me. When my brother called Wagh, he abused my brother as well. He even tried to spread lies about me saying that he supplies drugs to me,” Sayed said.

Following this, Sayed filed a complaint against the caller and Oshiwara police registered a case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Inspector Vivek Shende from Oshiwara police station said, “We have arrested the accused and produced him before Andheri metropolitan magistrate court on Monday. He has been remanded in police custody for a day.”

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In