Ahmednagar resident arrested for issuing rape threat to Marathi actor Deepali Bhosale Sayed

mumbai

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:59 IST

Oshiwara police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man from Ahmednagar for allegedly issuing rape and death threats to Marathi movie actor Deepali Bhosale Sayed, 40, who had also contested the Assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket. The arrested accused, Sandeep Machchindra Wagh, had been harassing her since a year, said Oshiwara police officers.

Sayed said, “In August 2019, I had gone to Ahmednagar for a protest regarding water issues. Wagh took my number from someone and started calling and texting me without any reason. I was fed up and had blocked him.”

“Recently on October 4, he called me again. I didn’t realise it was him and answered the call. He told me that he was calling from Pathardi, Ahmednagar and wanted to invite me for a birthday party. I told him that I charge ₹1 lakh for attending any party. He then started abusing me, following which I warned him that I would file a police complaint. He replied that he would rape me and even kill me if I dared to visit Ahmednagar,” said Sayed.

“I immediately disconnected the call and contacted my brother in Ahmednagar and told him everything. I shared the number with him to see who the person was and why he was threatening and abusing me. When my brother called Wagh, he abused my brother as well. He even tried to spread lies about me saying that he supplies drugs to me,” Sayed said.

Following this, Sayed filed a complaint against the caller and Oshiwara police registered a case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Inspector Vivek Shende from Oshiwara police station said, “We have arrested the accused and produced him before Andheri metropolitan magistrate court on Monday. He has been remanded in police custody for a day.”