AICTE asks engineering students to not step out for internships

mumbai

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:30 IST

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked engineering students to avoid taking up internships which require them to step out of their house.

In a circular released on Saturday, the council addressed students who are looking for summer jobs, to not endanger their lives and that of those around them in the current situation. It also directed engineering institutes to keep students occupied while they are at home.

“Institutes must instruct their students to not take up any internships that require them to travel, contact with outsiders, etc. However, ongoing internships, where companies are allowing students to work from home can continue,” read the circular.

It further asked engineering institutes to use innovative ways to keep students occupied while at home. “To positively engage students in this period, all institutes should give challenging problems as internships to students, which can be worked upon from their homes,” added the circular.

AICTE has stated that once the situation improves, it will further issue orders regarding the compliance of mandatory internship policy for students.