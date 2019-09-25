Air India’s special Navratri menu to have fasting meals

mumbai

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:22 IST

In an attempt to attract more passengers during Navratri, national carrier Air India will introduce a special menu, in addition to its regular in-flight meals. The menu, which will be available to all passengers in the domestic sectors, will cater to those who are fasting or have a restricted diet during the festival.

“The aim is to serve on-board passengers who fast during the nine-day festival, so that they don’t fly without eating,” said an Air India spokesperson.

In a notice issued by the catering department, the management has asked that the food be cooked with rock salt. “Navratri is celebrated in various ways across the country. In North India, people eat food only cooked with rock salt. We have finalised the menu after a discussion. It was planned in a way that the meals do not coincide with the regular menu,” said an airline official.

The menu will include fasting foods such as fruits, makhana dry fruit kheer, kuttu pakoda, yogurt and potato fries. Food for all Air India flights departing from the city is supplied by Taj Sats, and from Delhi by Get Gormet, Ambassador Sky Chef and Chefier.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 00:22 IST