e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Air quality drops to very poor category in Mumbai for first time this year

Air quality drops to very poor category in Mumbai for first time this year

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Smoggy weather on the Mumbai skyline at SakiNaka.
Smoggy weather on the Mumbai skyline at SakiNaka.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city rose slightly as the year drew to an end on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the air quality in and around Mumbai deteriorated from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ on Thursday for the first time in 2020. Experts attributed the very poor quality of air to the inflow of air from the land (continental air) instead of that from the sea.

An overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator – of 307 (very poor) was recorded. The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs.

SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) had the worst AQI (363) among all the 10 locations, followed by Navi Mumbai and Mazagaon where an AQI of 349 and 342 was measured.

“AQI in Mumbai will continue to remain in the poor category due to the inflow of continental air with low ventilation and slow dispersion of accumulated pollution, mainly from biomass burning areas of Mumbai, owing to favourable wind direction,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.

Meanwhile, the Colaba station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which represents south Mumbai, recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose to 20 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal and 3 degrees above the lowest temperature of the season recorded on Tuesday.

The Santacruz station, representative of Mumbai and the suburbs, recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. Minimum temperatures also rose significantly on Thursday, with the mercury touching 18.5 degrees Celsius, a 1.1 degree rise above normal. This was 3.5 degrees above the lowest minimum temperature of the season (15 degrees Celsius) recorded on Tuesday. In 2020, the lowest recorded temperature was 16.4 degrees, while in 2018, it was 14.4 degrees Celsius.

“The rise in temperatures is mostly due to the southeasterly winds over northwest and central India,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

top news
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
‘An amazing moment for UK,’ says British PM Boris Johnson as country moves out of EU
‘An amazing moment for UK,’ says British PM Boris Johnson as country moves out of EU
As cases fall, Delhi govt orders 115 hospitals to scale down Covid beds
As cases fall, Delhi govt orders 115 hospitals to scale down Covid beds
Controversial Hathras DM among 17 IAS officers transferred in UP
Controversial Hathras DM among 17 IAS officers transferred in UP
Delhi records 574 Covid-19 infections, one of the lowest in months
Delhi records 574 Covid-19 infections, one of the lowest in months
Covid-19 pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage
Covid-19 pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage
2021 brings hope, ready for largest vaccine drive: PM Modi
2021 brings hope, ready for largest vaccine drive: PM Modi
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In