Allow students to submit caste validity within a year: Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena

mumbai Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:50 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
With restrictions in place owing to the ongoing lockdown in the state, several students have requested the government to extend the deadline for submitting caste validity certificates for admissions to various courses, by a year.

In a letter sent to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) said wrote that many students had made representations to them over the issue.

“Students have not got sufficient time to procure their caste validity certificates and will have difficulty in getting them now owing to the travel restrictions during the lockdown. The state should consider this as an unforeseen circumstance and grant provisional admissions to students now. They can be given a year’s time to submit their documents,” said Chetan Pednekar, vice-president MNVS.

The student wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has asked the government to give such a relaxation for students for all admissions, including those for junior colleges, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, for academic year 2020-21 in the state.

Officials at the education department said that they would make a representation to the state government in this regard. “We have got such requests from students and shall forward them to the government,” said a senior official.

Last year, the education department had decided to allot provisional admissions to students who fall under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), as the two reservations came into force a few days before the admissions. Students were asked to submit their documents within six months from the time of admission and were granted provisional admissions on the basis of an undertaking signed by them.

