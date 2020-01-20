Amenities located far, claim seniors, disabled marathon runners

mumbai

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:02 IST

Participants in the 4.2-km event for senior citizens and 1.3-km run for ‘Champions with Disability’ complained that they had to walk a longer distance before and after the marathon to access various facilities. Several participants complained that since the parking area was more than a kilometre away from the start and finish points, it was difficult to reach the location.

“Earlier, it was easier for us as our start and finish point was near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). We could finish our marathon and then take the train home. But now we have to return from near Metro Cinema to the station. Also, the parking area was pretty far, which meant we had to walk the same distance as our run,” said Ramaa Raghunathan, a resident of Deonar.

Several participants also complained that there were fewer volunteers to guide people with disabilities. “The route seemed longer this year and the parking area was too far as well,” said Prabha Bansode, 82, who has been participating in the run for the last eight years.

However, Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International, organiser of the marathon, pointed out that the holding area for both categories has been behind Metro Cinema for the past few years now. “There was no change in the route for both the runs,” he said.