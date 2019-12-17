An atmosphere of uneasiness in the country: Thackeray

mumbai

There is an atmosphere of uneasiness in the country, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

“Those who are opposing CAA are being labelled traitors. If we ask you questions, you say we are speaking the language of Pakistan,” said Thackeray to a gathering of Shiv Sena workers in Nagpur. “Some people tend to create chaos and escape the problems, as they can’t handle the situation,” he said.

Without naming former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray criticised those who raised doubts over Shiv Sena’s commitment to the cause of Hindutva. “Just because we snapped ties with you doesn’t mean we have converted to some other religion,” he remarked.

He also questioned the BJP why it failed to pay attention to Marathi-speaking people in border areas of Karnataka. “They are facing atrocities by the government. They are also Hindus. Why are you not helping them,”he asked.