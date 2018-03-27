Angry with parents’ scolding, teen from Mumbai heads to Kolhapur, ends up in Chennai instead

Fed up of the “restrictions on watching TV and scolding” by her parents, a teenager from Dharavi left home after writing her last SSC exam to stay with her grandparents in Kolhapur. But instead of Kolhapur, she boarded a train to Chennai, only to be brought back by her parents on Sunday.

“On March 22, the girl left for Dadar railway station from the exam centre. Instead of boarding a train to Kolhapur, she boarded the one going to Chennai, reaching there around 8.30pm on March 23. Mid-way, she switched off her mobile phone, making it difficult to contact her or trace her location,” said a police officer.

Her parents approached the Sion police station on March 23 and registered a kidnapping case. The police started the investigation and scanned CCTV footage of highways across Sion and Dadar. On March 23, the girl contacted her parents informing them she had reached Chennai. One of the girl’s neighbours then got in touch with their relative in Chennai, asking them to fetch the girl from the railway station. The girl’s parents, too, left for Chennai in a flight. “The parents reached before their neighbour’s relative and found the girl sitting near the water counter,” said the officer.

The girl was brought back to the city and taken to the Sion police station on March 25. In her statement to the police, she said she was frustrated as her father used to scold her over petty issues and mother didn’t let her watch TV.

19-YR-OLD FOUND IN SOLAPUR

Rishikesh Jagtap, 19, a second-year engineering student who went missing from his BDD chawl home in Naigaon in Dadar on March 23, was traced to Solapur and reunited with the family on March 25. “Rishikesh suffered a lower back fracture after a fall last month. Bed-ridden, he couldn’t study for his exams. He took the exams, but was not happy with how he performed. So he decided to flee,” said his father Vinod.