e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Artificial pond in Ulhasnagar filled with waste after Navratri

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:32 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Even after the immersion of Durga idols is over, an artificial pond built at Sarita Vihar near Ulhas river in Ulhasnagar is still dirty. Flower waste is dumped all over the premises and in the pond and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has failed to clean the garbage.

As per the civic body, around 1800 of idols are immersed into the pond during the Navratri festival every year. However, even three days after the immersion is over, there is no cleaning work undertaken by the civic body.

“The artificial pond sees thousands of people coming here to immerse idols during festivals. There is a need to clean the pond immediately after immersions,” said Mangesh Shinde,45, who lives in the locality.

He added, “The civic body has not even taken efforts to remove the waste.”

A total of 3,416 immersions took place in this pond this year during festivals. Every year, the pond is used for immersions by people from Ulhasnagar and Shahad. Even people from Kalyan go there to avoid the crowd at Ganesh Ghat, near Durgadi chowk.

The UMC had built four artificial ponds during Navratri.

A UMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The cleaning work will be done in eight days. For some reason, we could not initiate the cleaning work. It will be soon taken done without delay.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:32 IST

top news
India, China to focus on culture, mutual learning
India, China to focus on culture, mutual learning
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News