Artificial pond in Ulhasnagar filled with waste after Navratri

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:32 IST

Even after the immersion of Durga idols is over, an artificial pond built at Sarita Vihar near Ulhas river in Ulhasnagar is still dirty. Flower waste is dumped all over the premises and in the pond and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has failed to clean the garbage.

As per the civic body, around 1800 of idols are immersed into the pond during the Navratri festival every year. However, even three days after the immersion is over, there is no cleaning work undertaken by the civic body.

“The artificial pond sees thousands of people coming here to immerse idols during festivals. There is a need to clean the pond immediately after immersions,” said Mangesh Shinde,45, who lives in the locality.

He added, “The civic body has not even taken efforts to remove the waste.”

A total of 3,416 immersions took place in this pond this year during festivals. Every year, the pond is used for immersions by people from Ulhasnagar and Shahad. Even people from Kalyan go there to avoid the crowd at Ganesh Ghat, near Durgadi chowk.

The UMC had built four artificial ponds during Navratri.

A UMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The cleaning work will be done in eight days. For some reason, we could not initiate the cleaning work. It will be soon taken done without delay.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:32 IST