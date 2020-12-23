At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far

mumbai

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 10:24 IST

As temperature in the city dropped further, there was a nip in the air on Wednesday morning. Setting the record for the lowest temperature this season, the Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius.

While the temperature at Santacruz was 2.2 degrees below normal, the Colaba station recorded a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, barely 1.6 degrees above normal. KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD, said that this was the lowest temperature recorded at both stations this season.

“This is the second consecutive day when temperatures dropped. It is slightly more windy today,” he said. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in December 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius. The year before that, lowest minimum temperatures had dropped to 14.4 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are likely to remain low for the next couple of days, according to IMD. Meanwhile, with winter conditions persisting, air quality has deteriorated further.

As opposed to an air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator-- reading of 183 (moderate) on Tuesday, Wednesday recorded an AQI reading of 200. The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

The AQI in Navi Mumbai was recorded at 341, which falls under the very poor category. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded an AQI of 337. Experts from SAFAR said that poor air quality in the winter season is a routine phenomenon and can be attributed to the change in wind directions. “As wind starts flowing from the land instead of the sea, pollution levels increase because the air coming from the land is more polluted,” said a spokesperson.