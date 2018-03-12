At 37.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai feels the heat on Sunday

The city recorded a five degrees Celsius rise in day temperatures from Saturday, with the mercury reaching almost six degrees Celsius above normal on Sunday. However, humidity levels were extremely low, leading to hot but dry conditions.

The weather station at Santacruz recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius above normal, and Colaba recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal. On Saturday, Santacruz and Colaba had recorded 33.1 degrees Celsius and 30.3 degrees Celsius, which were much closer to the normal mark.

Officials from the weather bureau said hot conditions are likely to prevail throughout the month with minor fluctuations. “This is the seasonal weather condition for March where we will witness temperatures mostly on the rise, and much above normal levels. However, sporadic fluctuations cannot be ruled out,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Currently, warm easterly to north easterly winds from the land are prevailing over the city leading to high temperatures, which were brought by a lower level anti-cyclonic circulation (weather system) over Arabian Sea and south Gujarat.”

The humidity level during the day on Sunday was 85% at Colaba and 77% at Santacruz but by evening levels dropped to 65% at Colaba and just 15% at Santacruz. “All throughout Saturday, cool westerly to northwesterly winds were prevailing. However, from Sunday afternoon onwards, there was a drastic shift to warm winds, which has increased temperatures and cut moisture levels significantly,” said Hosalikar.

Night temperatures were close to the normal mark at the suburbs as Santacruz recorded 20.8 degrees Celsius but it was 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal at Colaba at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Air quality continued in the ‘moderate’ category over the weekend. While the city recorded the air quality index (AQI) at 127 on Saturday, the index increased to 153 on Sunday. While an AQI of 0-50 is ‘good’, 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, and 101-200 is ‘moderate’.

Meanwhile, some districts in Marathwada such as Nanded and Jalna recorded rainfall on Sunday due to the weather system over the Arabian Sea, and remaining areas saw cloud cover. IMD on Saturday had issued a thunderstorm warning for isolated districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha for Sunday and Monday.