Attempt-to-murder case against truck driver who ran over Uran traffic cop

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:18 IST

Uran police filed an attempt-to-murder case against a 22-year-old truck driver, Galaram Nagajiram, on Friday for allegedly running over a constable, when the latter was checking the driver’s documents.

Constable Nitin Khirsagar, 35, suffered severe injuries on his legs and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

On Friday morning, when a team of traffic police was patrolling in Uran, they spotted Nagajiram’s truck near T-junction and signalled him to stop the vehicle.

However, the accused continued to drive.

Manik Nalawde, inspector, Uran traffic unit, said, “Our team followed the truck and stopped it at a distance. The driver didn’t have an original licence. When Khirsagar went in front of the truck to click a picture of its number, the driver started the vehicle and ran over the constable. He then sped away.”

The officers then conducted nakabandi at different places and nabbed Nagajiram in the afternoon. He will be produced before the court on Saturday, Nalawde said.

