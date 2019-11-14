e-paper
ATVMs at Khandeshwar, Mansarovar railway stations stop working for 8 hours

mumbai Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:55 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

All the automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM) at Khandeshwar and Mansarovar railway stations stopped working on Wednesday morning, leading to long queues at the ticket counters.

Despite having smart cards, commuters had to wait in long queues.

Many office-goers had to miss their regular trains. The problem was fixed in the evening.

AK Jain, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “We were alerted about the glitch. The server had crashed but the problem was fixed after eight hours. The evening crowd was not affected.”

There are seven ATVMs at Khandeshwar and five at Mansarovar.

Both the railway stations also cater to residents of Kalamboli.

“When I reached Mansarovar station, only two ticket windows were operational,” Adwait Jha, 39, Kamothe resident.

