Australian author gives writing tips to Kalyan school students

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:03 IST

With an aim to foster the habit of reading in children, The Cambria International School in Kalyan organised an author meet session on Friday, where the well-known Australian author Ken Spillman visited the school and interacted with the students.

Spillman is predominantly a children’s author and has penned books like the Izzy series, The Strange Story of Felicity Frown and The Great Storyteller.

“You will read the books that you like, but you should also read books that you don’t like because only that will help you write better. It can be books like Panchatantra also, it has amazing stories, one should love stories,” he said.

He also taught students the nitty-gritty of writing stories. This was followed by a question and answer session with students. Bipin Pote, trustee of The Cambria International School, said, “We hope children learnt from these lessons shared by Spillman and try to instil them.”