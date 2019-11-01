Auto driver kills neighbour, injures wife after tiff over urinating in public

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:35 IST

An autorickshaw driver allegedly murdered his 50-year-old neighbour and critically injured the latter’s wife after the couple objected to him urinating next to their house in a slum pocket in Goregaon (West), early on Thursday. The accused, identified as Amit Saurav, is on the run, said the police.

According to police, Saurav stabbed Nandlal Kanojiya and his wife, Urmila, 40, around 3.45am. Saurav was with another person, whom the police are yet to identify, when the incident happened.

The police said Saurav stabbed Kanojiya three times in the stomach and his wife in the chest and stomach. The couple’s cries woke up neighbours, who along with their son, rushed them to a hospital. The son, who is in his 20s, lived on the first floor of their one-storey structure and was asleep at the time of the murder.

The couple also has a daughter is married and lives in UP.

One of the neighbours, Mohammad Javed, 28, said, “I saw the couple had caught hold of the knife and were screaming in pain. When I tried to intervene, Saurav injured one of my fingers. He then walked away.”

Kanojiya used to iron clothes for a living and his wife was a homemaker who helped him in his work.

Munna Singh, another neighbour, said, “His son, other residents and I rushed the couple to a private hospital, but they denied admission, saying the patient was critical and cannot be treated. By then, the police had reached the spot. They said there is no point in fighting with the private hospital and took the two to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli. We wasted 30 minutes as the private hospital did not admit them. Kanojiya was declared dead on arrival, while his wife has been shifted to Nair Hospital, where she is on a ventilator.”

According to neighbours, there was a public toilet just a few minutes away from Saurav’s house.

“We are looking for the accused and his aide. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered under sections 302 and 307 of the IPC ,” said a Malad police officer.

