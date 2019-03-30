Auto driver wanted in 45 cases of thefts arrested

A 31-year-old auto driver who was allegedly involved in around 45 house break-in and theft cases was arrested by unit 11 of the city crime branch on Thursday. The accused, Nissar Shaukat Shaikh, targeted houses in the western suburbs, police said. He was nabbed after his fingerprints were found at a crime scene in Goregaon where he had broken into a house.

Around 45 cases have been registered against Shaikh at Khar, Juhu, Bandra, Goregaon and MHB police stations. A police officer said it had been difficult to trace Shaikh as he had committed all offences alone.

Chimaji Adhav, inspector, crime branch, said, “He would knock on the door of the house loudly. If no one answered, he would break open the lock and made away with valuables.” Sanjeev Bhole, senior inspector, Goregaon police station, said, “Once it was clear he was involved (in the Goregaon case), both police and crime branch started looking for him.”

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:35 IST