Automatic doors increase CO2 levels, finds WR

mumbai

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:14 IST

Western Railway (WR), which had been conducting trials of automatic closing door in its non-air-conditioned local train, found increased concentration of carbon dioxide inside the closed compartments. This comes as part of a series of concerns, including delay in train operations, pointed out by WR.

WR conducted trials of the automatic closing door in three coaches of a local train during non-peak hours on four days between January 2 and 5.

In a preliminary report, WR stated: As per Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai specification, the concentration of carbon dioxide inside the coach should be less than 700 ppm (parts per million) for ambient temperature. During trials on January 2, the carbon dioxide level inside one of the coaches was 960 ppm. The other two compartments had carbon dioxide levels at 910 ppm and 900 ppm. On other days of trials, the level of carbon dioxide reached up to 920 ppm in the coaches fitted with automatic closing doors.

“This can lead to suffocation of passengers,” said an official.

“There is a need to study and find out why the carbon dioxide level increased inside coaches with windows and cross ventilation. If trials were conducted in non-crowded compartments then why should shutting the doors increase carbon dioxide?,” said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

Delays likely

The average time taken for automatic doors on each station was 25-30 seconds more than usual

This may lead to a delay of 8-10 minutes for trains plying from Churchgate to Borivli.