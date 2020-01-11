e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Automatic doors increase CO2 levels, finds WR

Automatic doors increase CO2 levels, finds WR

mumbai Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:14 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Western Railway (WR), which had been conducting trials of automatic closing door in its non-air-conditioned local train, found increased concentration of carbon dioxide inside the closed compartments. This comes as part of a series of concerns, including delay in train operations, pointed out by WR.

WR conducted trials of the automatic closing door in three coaches of a local train during non-peak hours on four days between January 2 and 5.

In a preliminary report, WR stated: As per Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai specification, the concentration of carbon dioxide inside the coach should be less than 700 ppm (parts per million) for ambient temperature. During trials on January 2, the carbon dioxide level inside one of the coaches was 960 ppm. The other two compartments had carbon dioxide levels at 910 ppm and 900 ppm. On other days of trials, the level of carbon dioxide reached up to 920 ppm in the coaches fitted with automatic closing doors.

“This can lead to suffocation of passengers,” said an official.

“There is a need to study and find out why the carbon dioxide level increased inside coaches with windows and cross ventilation. If trials were conducted in non-crowded compartments then why should shutting the doors increase carbon dioxide?,” said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

Delays likely

The average time taken for automatic doors on each station was 25-30 seconds more than usual

This may lead to a delay of 8-10 minutes for trains plying from Churchgate to Borivli.

top news
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into force from today
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into force from today
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
Bengal rape victim’s name on banners at BJP rally in Kolkata draws flak
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News