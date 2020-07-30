e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Before mosque, temple, Ayodhya was Buddhist site: Ramdas Athawale

Before mosque, temple, Ayodhya was Buddhist site: Ramdas Athawale

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:40 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

In the backdrop of the scheduled Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5, Union minister Ramdas Athawale and various Dalit outfits have demanded a grand Buddha Vihar in Ayodhya. Athavale said that the temple area was an ancient Buddhist pilgrimage site, hence a grand Buddha Vihar needs to be constructed in Ayodhya.

“Before the temple and the Babri Masjid, there existed a Buddha Vihar. Since the Supreme Court has allowed the construction of Ram Mandir and even allotted a plot for Babri Masjid, we should also be given the plot to construct a grand Buddha Vihar,” said Athawale. He said he would shortly meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to press for his demand.

Noted singer Anand Shinde, also urged all Dalit leaders to sink their differences and come together to build the Buddha Vihar. “There were ancient Buddhist artefacts like stupas found during the levelling work of the temple. The Dalit leaders need to come together and work towards constructing a museum and a Buddha Vihar near the site,” said Shinde.

Rajendra Gawai who heads the Republican Party of India (Gawai), said Ayodhya will become a symbol of religious harmony. “Ayodhya will have grand places of worship for all three major religions of India,” said Gawai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 5.

top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In