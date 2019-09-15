BEST app does not show time table, stops, say commuters

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:43 IST

Five days after the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) launched its mobile application ‘BEST Pravas’, the product has received mixed responses from passengers. While a few users appreciated the app, many pointed out errors and difficulties in the user interface.

The application is currently available for only Android phones and has not been launched on the iOS platform yet. Passengers reviewed the app on the ‘Play Store’ and submitted their feedback in the reviews section. Gopal Yadav rated the application five stars and stated: “This is [a] very helpful app for Mumbai commuters. It shows the expected time of arrival of buses in real-time.” Paurang V, on the other hand, rated BEST Pravas with just one star. “Barely works. 80% of the route information is unavailable.”

Passengers also took to social media to share their feedback. “Even the basic (static) timetable is not available for many buses. ETA is all hoax. Interface is pathetic,” tweeted @cgprasad. “Undoubtedly being new [it] will face teething issues... Noticed many buses not being shown, needs to be a little more user friendly,” tweeted @pratmhatre.

When HT used the app, it found that the time table option in the application did not work. Despite entering different bus routes, the app did not show the details of buses or the stops. Real-time tracking of the buses was not available either. The estimated time of arrival (ETA) option worked and displayed the time of arrival of a bus at a particular depot. It showed 13 minutes ETA and 26 minutes travel time between Dindoshi depot and Adarsh Dairy in Malad (West).

The BEST administration stated that the application is being upgraded and feedback is being taken into consideration. “We are constantly upgrading the mobile application and trying to make it user-friendly,” said a senior BEST official.

Passengers can share their feedback on the mobile application to BEST administration by emailing on -- probestundertaking@gmail.com

