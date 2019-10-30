BEST budget estimates show revenue deficit of ₹2,249.74 cr

mumbai

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 00:21 IST

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Tuesday presented its budget estimates for 2020-21, showing a revenue deficit of ₹2,249.74 crore, thrice the amount in the current financial year. According to revised estimates for 2019-20, there will be a ₹729.14-crore deficit. However, despite huge losses, a fare revision has not been proposed in the estimates.

The budget estimates show the total earnings for the undertaking will be ₹5,558.91 crore and expenditure will be ₹7,808.65 crore. In the financial year 2018-19, BEST had a deficit budget of ₹380.37 crore.

Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager of BEST, said, “The deficit is a result of viability gap funding for losses, which will go over ₹1000 crore for the large number of buses that are being inducted. We have signed a new wage agreement this year. Moreover, we have reduced our fares and have lower power tariffs.”

Reducing the fares of AC and non-AC buses to ₹5-25 has increased the daily commuters by 12 lakh, but reduced the earnings by more than ₹30 lakh.

According to the budget document, during the current financial year, the BMC has given a grant of ₹1,905.98 crore, of which ₹769.68 crore is towards the deficit for 2019-20, and the remaining ₹1136.30 crore for repayment of short-term loans.

In the budget tabled before the BEST committee, the policy-making body of the undertaking has projected ₹99.73 crore surplus from the electricity division and ₹2349.47 crore earning in 2020-21. BEST administration said the power tariffs will be increased, as per the directives of MERC.

The BEST committee will discuss and may approve the budget next month. It will then be sent to the BMC, the parent body of the undertaking, for final approval.

“The administration should have given a detailed note on reasons for the three-fold rise in the deficit from ₹730 crore in 2019-20, along with the various measures taken by BEST to improve the financial situation, while tabling the budget in front of the committee,” said Sunil Ganacharya, senior BJP member.

By March 2020, BEST plans to purchase 244 buses to maintain its fleet size at 3,337, according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with a labour union earlier this year. Also, it will have to buy 896 buses in 2020-21, as a similar number is proposed to be scrapped. According to BEST’s plans, they plan to add 1,340 buses under the same model in 2020-21 and the fleet strength of BEST is projected to be 6,467 by March 2021. A total of 1,790 buses will be hired under the gross cost contract or wet lease model by March 31, 2020. BEST has also proposed development of various web applications.

Meanwhile, the BEST committee on Tuesday approved a proposal to give ₹9100 ex-gratia payment to over 30,000 BEST employees. BEST committee chairman Anil Patankar directed the administration to transfer the amount to employees’ account within 48 hours

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 00:21 IST