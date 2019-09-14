BEST comfort coming soon? City may get 1K AC mini, midi buses

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:52 IST

Passengers using Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses may soon travel in air-conditioned comfort. This BEST administration has tabled a proposal for approval that includes procuring an additional 1,000 air-conditioned (AC) mini and midi-sized buses on wet lease for a period of eight years. The BEST committee will discuss the proposal on Sunday.

“The proposal has been kept before the committee, but will only happen after detailed discussion and approval of all members. There is a clause in the agreement of the buses that they can be operated with or without conductors with the latest available technology. A final call will be taken in the later stages,” said a senior BEST official. The 500 midi buses will operate on diesel whereas the 500 mini buses will use compressed natural gas (CNG). If approved, BEST will acquire the buses – 500 AC mini and 500 AC midi – for Rs 2,700 crore.

It is likely that they will operate without conductors and use digital money cards. Anil Patankar, chairman, BEST committee, said, “The bus proposal will be discussed on Sunday morning and is likely to be cleared before the announcement of the election code of conduct.”

Previously, the BEST had placed an order for 400 AC buses that included 200 midi and 200 mini-sized buses. However, these are yet to arrive in the city.

