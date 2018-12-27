Bhima-Koregaon: Maharashtra police release ‘peace’ videos to counter hate posts on social media

To counter hateful posts on social media, ahead of the Bhima Koregaon anniversary, the cyber cell of the Maharashtra police have made videos where villagers are speaking about peace. The senior officials in the police department said that they are now using social media to spread these brief videos.

Earlier on Monday, Hindustan Times had reported that Maharashtra police’s social media monitoring cell based in Pune, had asked the district police headquarters in Marathwada and Vidharbha to act against 20 persons who allegedly uploaded objectionable and incendiary posts.

The police officials said that they have come across several online posts which are full of inciteful messages, using provocative language against various communities. To prevent any untoward incident, the police department and the district administration is taking all precautions possible.

During Bhima Koregaon anniversary last year, riots broke out between two communities and one person was killed and properties worth Rs 40 crore was damaged.

According to Pune superintendent of police Sandip Patil, the videos made by them feature influential villagers. “The video have been made to counter rumour mongering and inciting content. In the video, the sarpanch and the deputy sarpanch are seen appealing to the people to visit Bhima Koregaon on January 1 without any fear,” said Patil.

Large number of Dalits visit Bhima Koregaon on the first day of the year and celebrate it as an anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, which was fought in 1818 between Mahars led by British Army and Marathas led by Peshwas. District collector Naval Kishore Ram said that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.

Police have booked those spreading hate messages under Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr PC) Sections 110 and 107. “Most of those booked are from Marathwada and Vidharbha where action has been taken under Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr PC) Sections 110 and 107. Besides, action has been taken against five such persons from Pune in the past few days,” Patil had said.

