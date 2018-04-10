Bhojpuri film director acquitted in 2009 rape case filed by aspiring actor

The sessions court last week acquitted a film director, after he had been booked nine years ago for raping an actor. The actor had alleged that Ramkumar Kumawat, 51, had called her at his office on the pretext of giving her a role in a Bhojpuri film but raped her.

He has been acquitted after the defence proved that the two had consensual sex and the actor had filed the complaint only after Kumawat refused to offer her a role in a film.

As per the prosecution case, the complainant had been called to Kumawat’s office for the role of an ‘item girl’ on July 21, 2009 – when he allegedly raped her. She was called to his residence again the next day on the pretext of a dance rehearsal, but was allegedly raped again. The role was then given to another girl, following which she lodged a complaint.

During the trial, the woman was cross examined by Kumawat’s lawyers, Munira Palanpurwala and Sartaj Shaikh. She admitted that she had gone to Kumawat’s house in the hopes of bagging the role, and that she would not have lodged the complaint had she received the role.

The medical officer who had examined the victim stated that the injuries on her body were superficial.

The court also noted several discrepancies in the statements given by the complainant to the police and before the court.

“Except bare statement of victim no corroborative evidence is on record. There are so many material contradictions and omissions in the evidence of witnesses,” the court observed while acquitting Kumawat.