BJP can still form govt with Sena: Mungantiwar

mumbai

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:07 IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said the BJP would even now accept a proposal from its former ally Shiv Sena to form the government if the Sena admitted its mistake of parting ways.

The Sena snapped ties with BJP in November and tied up with ideological opponents to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. “If tomorrow the Sena comes to us and says it was a mistake to part ways and proposes to form the government, the BJP will have no objection in accepting the proposal,” said Mungantiwar, at an event in Nanded in Marathwada.

The former minister termed Sena as the BJP’s “natural ally” and said the saffron party’s tie-up with the Congress was a “wonder of the 21st century”.

Public works minister Ashok Chavan rebuffed the statement, saying Mungantiwar had a habit of dreaming and believed he was still in the government.