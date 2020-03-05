e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / BJP suspends two for anti-CAA resolutions

BJP suspends two for anti-CAA resolutions

mumbai Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday suspended Vinod Borade, president of the party-controlled Selu municipal council and Balasaheb Rokade, deputy president of Palam municipal council in Parbhani district, for passing resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in their respective municipal councils.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil suspended both these party leaders. The letters of suspension, posted on twitter by party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Wednesday morning, state that Borade and Rokade moved resolutions against CAA and NRC, thereby acting against the party.

