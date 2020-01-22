e-paper
BJP to take up post of main Oppn in BMC

mumbai Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:09 IST
Nearly three years after being elected in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as watchdogs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced that they will now take the position of the main opposition party in the civic body. BJP leader Ram Kadam announced the party’s change in stance on Tuesday. He claimed the BJP will take over the seat of BMC mayor in 2022 civic polls.

A BJP leader said, “Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a meeting with party corporators and it was decided that the party will play the role of main opposition.”

The Congress, which has been holding the place of main opposition party, will have to leave the post as their corporator strength in the civic body is lower than the BJP. However, considering its alliance in the state government, the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP may share power in BMC’s statutory committees in future.

Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition and Congress corporator, said, “In 2017, the BJP was asked if they were willing to take the post, but they had refused. They cannot switch posts when they please.”

