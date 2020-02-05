e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / BMC budget: ₹50L to sponsor college education of 25 civic school toppers

BMC budget: ₹50L to sponsor college education of 25 civic school toppers

mumbai Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its budget released on Tuesday, reserved ₹50 lakh to give scholarships to 25 toppers from civic schools for education up to graduation. The budgetary estimates for education for 2020-21 are ₹2,944.59 crore, up by ₹210.82 crore from 2019-20.

Other initiatives include opening a CBSE and ICSE school on a pilot basis, introduction of water break bells in schools, digital observatory for students and providing hand sanitisers for students in special schools.

No specific budgetary allocation is made for affiliation to CBSE and ICSE boards.

“These schools will operate within the existing school buildings, while the staff will also be recruited from among the existing teachers. The affiliation

fee will have to be paid to the boards after a few years, so there is no mention of a separate budgetary provision for it at the moment,” said Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner of the BMC. The civic body has decided to grant powers to head-teachers to make temporary appointments against vacant posts. A budget of ₹10 lakh is also reserved for upgrading old file storage system in offices to modular sliding file storage system to better the ambiance of offices and ensure more shelf life for documents. Some of the initiatives that the BMC had promised to take up last year, but will be implemented this year include

installation of CCTV cameras in schools, installing play equipment in 84 civic schools and providing counselling to students.

After the budget was presented and discussed, members of the education committee demanded the appointment of the second education officer as the post has been lying vacant for a long time now.

top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
‘Outdated’: Army chief on CAG report on gear shortage in Siachen, Ladakh
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News