e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC contractor stabbed to death in Mumbai

BMC contractor stabbed to death in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:49 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Nirmal Nagar police on Tuesday booked unknown persons for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor. The victim’s body was found near a public toilet in Khar.

According to the police, the victim Tajel Abdul Shaikh stayed at Khar (East) with his wife and son. The BMC had assigned him a contract of public toilet maintenance.

Shaikh was missing since Sunday night and was being searched by his family and others. On Monday evening, police received a call from an onlooker who informed them about a body lying near a public toilet at JP Road, Khar. A team from Nirmal Nagar police station then reached the spot and ascertained the identity of the victim.

“Police then rushed him to Bhabha Hospital where he was declared dead at the arrival. The post-mortem report revealed that he was stabbed with some sharp-edged weapon, after which a murder case was registered,” the officer added.

Police said Shaikh brought two men from Kolkata to work as cleaners at the public toilet and after the incident, both of them have fled the area. Police suspect their involvement in the murder. The police are looking out for them.

top news
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Three-day FATF meet begins from Wednesday, Pakistan’s fate hangs in balance
Three-day FATF meet begins from Wednesday, Pakistan’s fate hangs in balance
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In