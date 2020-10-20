BMC contractor stabbed to death in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:49 IST

Nirmal Nagar police on Tuesday booked unknown persons for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor. The victim’s body was found near a public toilet in Khar.

According to the police, the victim Tajel Abdul Shaikh stayed at Khar (East) with his wife and son. The BMC had assigned him a contract of public toilet maintenance.

Shaikh was missing since Sunday night and was being searched by his family and others. On Monday evening, police received a call from an onlooker who informed them about a body lying near a public toilet at JP Road, Khar. A team from Nirmal Nagar police station then reached the spot and ascertained the identity of the victim.

“Police then rushed him to Bhabha Hospital where he was declared dead at the arrival. The post-mortem report revealed that he was stabbed with some sharp-edged weapon, after which a murder case was registered,” the officer added.

Police said Shaikh brought two men from Kolkata to work as cleaners at the public toilet and after the incident, both of them have fled the area. Police suspect their involvement in the murder. The police are looking out for them.