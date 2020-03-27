e-paper
BMC holds standing committee meeting amid coronavirus lockdown

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Amid the lockdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation standing committee held its meeting at its headquarters on Friday. The members said there is a need for more testing facilities in the state. BJP corporator Makarand Narvekar wrote to the Mumbai Police to initiate action against the committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav for holding a meeting and violating section 144. Narvekar said, “There are 26 members in the committee. At a time like this, how can they call a meeting? The police should take action against them.” While over 50 proposals were tabled before it, all except one were not taken by the committee. Proposals included work of the sewage department, water department, and solid waste management department.

