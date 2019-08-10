e-paper
Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

BMC may demolish Bandra skywalk

A final decision will be taken after receiving suggestions from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), which is currently carrying out a structural audit of all the 24 skywalks in the city.

mumbai Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:36 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling over demolition and reconstruction of the Bandra skywalk on the eastern side, citing that its structural condition may pose a threat to pedestrians.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling over demolition and reconstruction of the Bandra skywalk on the eastern side, citing that its structural condition may pose a threat to pedestrians. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling over demolition and reconstruction of the Bandra skywalk on the eastern side, citing that its structural condition may pose a threat to pedestrians.

A final decision will be taken after receiving suggestions from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), which is currently carrying out a structural audit of all the 24 skywalks in the city.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 00:08 IST

