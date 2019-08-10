BMC may demolish Bandra skywalk

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling over demolition and reconstruction of the Bandra skywalk on the eastern side, citing that its structural condition may pose a threat to pedestrians.

A final decision will be taken after receiving suggestions from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), which is currently carrying out a structural audit of all the 24 skywalks in the city.

