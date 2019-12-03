BMC offers landowners financial aid to build PAP flats

mumbai

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:35 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is offering financial aid to private landowners to encourage them to construct homes for project-affected persons (PAPs).

BMC will provide aid in the form of premiums if the owner finds the project financially inviable even after receiving a floor space index (FSI) of up to four, or availing transfer of development rights (TDR).

The premiums will not be paid as money but as a credit note, which can be used to pay municipal dues or taxes.

“We will give financial aid after testing the market. If anyone bids only for TDR, then it is good for BMC. If we do not get any bid for TDR, we can give them premiums,” said municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Last week, BMC had invited expression of interest from landowners or developers to construct 1,000 PAP flats in each of the seven administrative zones of the city. “Previously, if anyone had land far away from the city, they would hand it over to us and avail TDR. But PAPs want to be rehabilitated locally. We don’t have dispersed land across the city, so we are calling on private landowners,” said Pardeshi.

This will give impetus to several infrastructure projects in the city that are stuck owing to a lack of PAP tenements or the PAPs’ unwillingness to shift from their locality. “This is financially viable for BMC as well, because it is not spending on land acquisition. If a landowner applies to avail premiums , the BMC will still be paying much less than what it would for land acquisition and construction,” said an official.

The owner will receive an FSI of up to four by availing clause 33(20)B of the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034.

Vilas Nagalkar, a senior city-based architect, said, “It will work out as a beneficial scheme for all stakeholders. It can be used on what we call leftover pockets on large plots, which are not good for constructing a 20- or 25-storey tower but can be used for shorter buildings. This renders the construction of tall buildings financially inviable.”