BMC proposes 9-ft-tall statue of Bal Thackeray opposite Regal Cinema

mumbai

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:30 IST

After a memorial for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Dadar, the city is likely to get a nine-feet-tall statue of the late leader. The trust responsible for the construction of Thackeray’s memorial, had proposed the construction of the statue at Colaba to the civic body in February.

As the site for the proposed statue is on the triangular traffic junction opposite two heritage structures — the Maharashtra State Police headquarters and a fountain situated on the roundabout towards Regal Cinema — officials from the A ward submitted the draft of the proposal to the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) for approval.

“An 11-feet-high square podium on a two-feet-high landscaped portion within the triangular traffic island has been proposed as the base to the 9-feet-high statue above that. The sides of the base are proposed to have reflective surface (mirror polished stone) to allow the reflection of the “crowd sculpture” proposed to be erected at the edge of the traffic island,” it reads.

MHCC directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to get the home department’s approval and clearance from city collectors’ office for a no objection certificate (NOC) from the committee. “The committee opined that permission from the home department of the government of Maharashtra and the clearance from the collector of Mumbai about the permissibility of erection of statue need to be obtained before MHCC can offer any remarks. The proposal may also have to be looked into afterwards by the municipal commissioner,” read the response.

As per MHCC’s directions, BMC sent the proposal to the state. “The file is now with the home department, as the installation of a statue is also a law-and-order issue. We are also seeking comments from the collector’s office,” a civic official said. The trust is yet to send the details of the statue’s expenditure to BMC, the official added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BMC is set to transfer 300 square metres of land which houses the Keraleeya Samaj, adjacent to the mayor’s bungalow in Dadar, to the trust for the memorial.